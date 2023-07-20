Wallauer Opens Two New Stores in Mamaroneck and Pelham

Wallauer Paint, Hardware & Design Centers announced the recent opening of two additional store locations. An entirely new location at 960 Mamaroneck Ave in Mamaroneck opened recently, and the company completed the move of its Pelham store to a new location at 50 Fifth Avenue which opened for business in June.

A grand opening celebration for the Mamaroneck store will take place in early September with giveaways, free raffles, food trucks, and more. In addition, Wallauer will be hosting a fundraiser for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation based in Mamaroneck, by matching all donations made in every store for the entire month of September up to $5,000.

Carrying on its tradition of serving Westchester, Rockland, and Putnam Counties since 1921, the two new Wallauer locations offer customers the full line of premium interior and exterior Benjamin Moore paintand stains. The Mamaroneck location will also sell a wide variety of marine equipment and supplies as well as Ace Hardware products including Yetti, Weber grills, Craftsman products and DeWalt. Both stores cater to residential customers and commercial contractors.

Hours for the two stores are as follows:

• Mamaroneck: Mon-Fri, 7 am to 6 pm; Sat, 7 am to 5 pm; Sun, 9 am to 4 pm

• Pelham: Mon-Fri, 7 am to 5 pm; Sat, 8 am to 4 pm; Sun, closed

In January of this year, Wallauer became an employee-owned company through the establishment of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan offering many new opportunities for more than 100 employees across 16 locations.