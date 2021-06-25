Volunteer New York! Unveils Corporate Solution to Engage Remote Employees in Volunteerism

Earlier this week, Volunteer New York! unveiled an innovative new tool available for businesses to engage remote/hybrid employees in volunteerism — the self-contained, all-in-one Projects in a Box (volunteernewyork.org/box) DIY volunteer kit is now available for shipment to corporate teams of at least 20+ or more anywhere nationwide.

Each “Box” contains one DIY volunteer kit with supplies, ideas and instructions for a range of service activities that range from supporting a Head Start Youth’s emotional development to creating herb garden kits to support educational programs for underserved students. Currently there are eight project types to choose from supporting critical local issue areas, but further projects are continuously being evaluated and added. Employees are typically required to have an internet connection to participate as part of a group video.

“You can see the love our Corporate Team put into every detail of the Projects in a Box design. Our mission is to make it easy for businesses to take action. We believe Projects in a Box is one of most streamlined products anyone has ever offered to launch a virtual employee engagement event that’s fully actionable,” said Jennifer Machuca, Volunteer New York!, Senior Manager, Corporate Relations & Service Events.

Every Box was created to make the volunteering process easy, accessible, and comfortable. “We heard time and again from companies that they were still committed to helping their employees give back and support their communities, despite the pandemic,” says Machuca. “Projects in a Box is a new tool that can be implemented with ease for a remote day of service event. We’re excited to now offer a full menu of remote as well as in-person bespoke corporate volunteer engagement opportunities, especially as more businesses feel comfortable about volunteering outside as a team.”

About the Box

Volunteer New York!’s “Projects in a Box,” offers the ability to ship both self-contained hands-on projects (to be completed at home and/or in office) as well as “real time” virtual engagement opportunities.

Each project that is packed in a “box” is designed with the recipient agency in mind and meets the immediate needs of the nonprofits right here in the Hudson Valley. These turn-key opportunities are available within 6-8 weeks from the time a company requests engagement, and most can be scaled up for cross-functional events or re-sized to provide a more intimate engagement amongst small teams or departments.

How to Get Projects in a Box

To sign up to be an early adopter of Projects in a Box, or to learn more about the full menu that Volunteer New York!’s Corporate Team offers to businesses seeking to meet custom CSR goals and expect best in class event management support please visit: Volunteernewyork.org/lead or call Jennifer Machuca at 914-227-9317.