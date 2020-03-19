Veteran Hudson Valley Media Figure Bruce Apar Joins Alain Begun to Launch Community Monthly in Northern Westchester

Introducing River Journal North

Two Hudson Valley media entrepreneurs are joining forces to deliver a new quality-of-life monthly publication for all residents and businesses of Cortlandt, Croton-on-Hudson, and Peekskill.

Alain Begun, owner of River Towns Media LLC, which currently publishes River Journal, is launching River Journal North, with veteran content creator and marketer Bruce Apar at the helm as editor and associate publisher.

Beginning with the inaugural March 2020 issue, River Journal North will be mailed each month, at no charge, to more than 28,000 residences in Cortlandt, Croton-on-Hudson, and Peekskill.

ROLLING DOWN — AND UP — THE RIVER

River Journal, a 22-year-old monthly that Mr. Begun acquired in 2018, is mailed free to more than 20,000 residences and businesses in Briarcliff Manor, Irvington, Ossining, Pocantico Hills, Sleepy Hollow, and Tarrytown.

The two monthlies combined will reach nearly 50,000 households in affluent river towns from Irvington to Peekskill. Pass-along per copy will bring the estimated total readership to more than 130,000.

Begun said his rapid expansion of River Towns Media LLC into northern Westchester comes on the heels of a 40% gain in advertising revenue in River Journal since he acquired the title 14 months ago.

The print edition of River Journal now averages 32 pages a month, up from 20 pages a month before he took ownership of the media property, which has a fast-growing client base of 150 advertisers.

Begun attributes the gains in revenue, pages, and accounts to several factors: 17% increase in circulation; redesign of the print and online products, more reader-relevant editorial content; new hires across all departments.

QUALITY-OF-LIFE CONTENT

“Modeled after River Journal, its new sister monthly River Journal North will also focus on quality-of-life content,” said Begun. “Bruce and River Journal editor Elsbeth Lindner will work closely together to create synergies between the two titles that will benefit our entire readership.

Added Apar, “We will practice community journalism as advocates for our readers and their interests. That includes content drawn from residents, businesses, civic groups, charities, schools, government, uniformed services, culture, recreation and leisure, health care, dining, household management, local economy, environment, and guilty pleasures such as shopping smart. Service journalism is a time-honored craft that adds value to the everyday lives of its target audience.”

MANHATTAN MEDIA ALUMNI

Alain Begun and Bruce Apar have backgrounds at major media companies in Manhattan.

Begun held senior-level business development and marketing positions at major magazine and digital companies, including Time Inc., Reader’s Digest, Dennis Publishing, Meredith Corp., and GateHouse Media, America’s largest newspaper publisher.

Bruce Apar has held senior editorial and publishing positions that include a compannion weekly of entertainment bible Variety; award-winning northern Westchester weekly North County News; and was co-creator of a million-circulation entertainment magazine distributed through 7-Eleven.

In addition to writing a weekly column for Halston Media, publisher of five suburban weeklies, he is working on his second project as a ghostwriter for ForbesBooks. The first, published in August 2019, is Fisch Tales: The Making of a Millennial Baby Boomer,” by Bob Fisch, founding CEO of specialty apparel retailer rue21.

Apar sits on the boards of the Peekskill Art Center; the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce, and its AIM (Art Industry Media) Committee; and the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce. He also serves on the President’s Council of Northern Westchester Hospital.

ABOUT RIVER TOWNS MEDIA LLC

Each month, nearly 21,000 households in Briarcliff Manor, Irvington, Ossining, Pocantico Hills, Sleepy Hollow, and Tarrytown enjoy the extensive reporting and quality photography of the River Journal, founded in 1997. No other source in print or online provides more thorough coverage of local government, schools, sports, arts, and business. Readers enjoy convenient, reliable home delivery to their mailboxes each month at no cost. Readers can also find updated coverage at www.RiverJournalOnline.com. In March 2020, River Towns Media will launch River Journal North to serve all residents of Peekskill, Cortlandt, and Croton-on-Hudson. Additional media properties are forthcoming.

GET IN TOUCH

Alain Begun, Owner + Publisher

River Towns Media LLC

646-512-3925

publisher@rivertownsmedia.com

Bruce Apar, Editor + Associate Publisher

River Journal North

914-275-6887

bruce@rivertownsmedia.com

