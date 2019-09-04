Utica Insurance Agency Expanding to Sleepy Hollow to Serve Westchester County

Scalzo, Zogby & Wittig, Inc. appoints Sleepy Hollow agent Zachary Scalzo.

Scalzo, Zogby & Wittig, Inc. announces the appointment of Zachary T. Scalzo as an Account Executive in Sleepy Hollow, NY. He is a licensed property and casualty agent offering auto, home, and business insurance.

Zak previously worked in hospitality management in San Diego and New York. He is a graduate of SUNY Oneonta and lives in Sleepy Hollow with his wife and son.

President Gary Scalzo said, “We are happy to have Zak on board as we expand downstate. Our agency represents 22 carefully selected insurance companies so we can consistently offer our clients the right coverage for the best price.”

Scalzo, Zogby & Wittig, Inc. is a Trusted Choice independent insurance agency protecting families and businesses in Central New York for 27 years. The firm is excited about their expansion serving customers in Westchester County and New York City.

Zak can be reached at 914.246.0315 or zaks@szwinsurance.com.