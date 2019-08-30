United Way of Westchester and Putnam, FamilyWize and Walgreens Team Up to Provide Free Flu Vaccinations

Flu vaccine vouchers donated by Walgreens and the Department of Health and Human Services provided in Westchester starting September 8

The United Way of Westchester and Putnam (UWWP) is partnering with FamilyWize Community Service Partnership and Walgreens to offer the administration of free flu shots at local festivals in September. These organizations are working together to help deliver flu vaccines for uninsured and underinsured residents, and encourage preventive measures heading into flu season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccination for anyone six months of age and older to help protect against the seasonal flu epidemic. December through March is peak season for flu activity and individuals are urged to take preventative measures to keep themselves and those around them healthy.

“We thank FamilyWize and other partners for making these vaccines available to families who might otherwise not be able to get them because they lack health insurance or cannot afford the cost,’’ said Alana Sweeny, President and CEO of UWWP. “As we approach flu season it’s important for everyone over the age of six months, particularly seniors, to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of flu.’’

Joseph Sanginiti, President of FamilyWize, said, “FamilyWize is proud to work with our respected partners to help deliver free flu vaccines to communities in need. This initiative supports the FamilyWize mission to support the communities we serve and help people afford medications.”

Flu shots will be administered at the United Way booth at festivals in New Rochelle, Yonkers, Mount Vernon and Elmsford that will reach an estimated 45,000 people. Walgreens will be administering no cost flu vaccines for all those who qualify for a flu vaccine voucher. The vouchers are available at the clinics on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last and are provided by Walgreens as part of a nationwide program that helps to make flu vaccines available to those without health insurance coverage or are unable to afford a flu vaccination.

Flu clinics will be held on the following dates at the following locations:

September 8, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – New Rochelle Street Festival – 475 North Avenue, New Rochelle.

September 14, 12 – 7 p.m. – Yonkers Riverfest – Downtown Yonkers Waterfront

September 14, 12-5 p.m. – Mount Vernon City Fest – Roosevelt Square

September 28, 12 – 4 p.m. – Elmsford Fall Festival– 200 West Main Street

For more information, contact Faith Butcher, Acting Chief Impact Officer at (914) 997-6700, ext. 753, or fbutcher@uwwp.org.

FamilyWize offers the following tips to help prevent the flu: