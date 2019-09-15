Ultrafabrics Launches First Bio-Based Collection of Performance Fabrics

Ultrafabrics®, the Tarrytown-based manufacturer of high-performance fabrics, announced the introduction of Volar Bio, its first product with bio-based ingredients.

Committed to reducing dependency on finite resources, Ultrafabrics has incorporated renewable plant-based materials into the multiple layers of the unique product construction. Corn-based content is used to prepare polyols for polycarbonate polyurethane resin and wood pulp-based materials are incorporated into the twill backcloth.

Volar Bio was created with both functionality and sustainability in mind and has a 29% BioPreferred Program Label. The BioPreferred® programme is managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is designed to provide useful information to consumers about the bio-based content of a product.

Volar Bio combines subtle organic texturing with a semi-lustrous base. The unique matte surface adds an understated elegance to any setting, without compromising the performance of Ultrafabrics. The subtle palette offers a range of colors found in the earth’s surface including grey, brown, rose, taupe, blue, green and orange. The colors are inspired by the healing powers of minerals and radiate a sense of calm and focus to influence overall wellbeing.

“As the leader of high-performance fabrics, we have to answer the future needs of our customers,” says Toyohiko Nakagawa, Director of Ultrafabrics Holdings and President of Daiichi Kasei Co. Ltd. (DKK), the division responsible for manufacturing and engineering. “Over 4 years ago we partnered with a boutique supplier and challenged them to create custom naturally derived ingredients that would improve our sustainability profile without sacrificing the renowned aesthetics and durability of Ultrafabrics. We are pleased with the final product and look forward to upholding our commitment to a greener future while moving our product category in a new direction.”

Ultrafabrics aims to pioneer innovative materials that conserve resources and protect the well-being of people and the planet. Volar Bio marks the beginning of the company’s dedicated journey towards a sustainable future. By 2025, the company’s goal is to include bio-based ingredients and/or recycled content in 50% of new product introductions. By 2030 that goal will increase to 100% with existing collections evaluated along the way. The brand is addressing sustainability from all aspects including product quality, material innovation and transparency. More information about specific objectives can be found on www.ultrafabricsinc.com.