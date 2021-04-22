Top 4 TikTok Tricks to Gain More Followers

TikTok is the latest trendy social media network that provides an innovative way to express creativity and make entertaining content. The app has become widely popular for its short videos with catchy music, known as “musical selfies.” This blog post highlights some of the most effective tricks to make TikTok exciting and attract more followers. We’ve got something for everyone, whether you want to use it for marketing purposes or just want to enjoy the entertainment TikTok offers. If you aren’t sure what makes TikTok popular or what to do to gain more followers, then here are a few things you can do:

Use influencers

If you want your brand to succeed, you should use influencers. They have a big follower base, which actively follows their activities and interacts heavily with their content. Thanks to their immense influence on their followers, they can effectively push a product or service into the mainstream. They can create a reach of several thousand or million people, depending on the number of their followers. What makes influencers even more effective than ads is that their fan base values their opinions and is willing to accept their suggestions. That’s why many brands partner up with them to achieve huge marketing potential. But, there is a price that comes with these benefits; therefore, you should plan your budget for this campaign. Based on the number of followers, there is nano (10,000 followers or less), micro (10,000 – 100,000), macro (100,000 – 1 million), and mega influencer with 1+ million followers. In addition to using influencers, there are also growth services available, such as TokUpgrade to get more TikTok followers, and these can be used in conjunction with influencers. Besides choosing the one that fits your budget, you should try to select those close to your niche.

Use hashtags

Hashtags are a vital element of your content and should always be part of your TikTok videos. Like on Instagram, they help your brand to get discovered. More importantly, proper hashtags will create a more extensive reach to your targeted audience because they serve to help users find content that matches topics they are interested in. Your main goal should be to mix specific hashtags related to your content and niche and general hashtags related to the platform itself. For example, if you own an adventure park, you can combine #AdventureParkOntario #NatureAdventure hashtags with general ones, such as #ForYou or #fyp. You can also use general hashtags like #nature #park #adventure, but they can be very saturated, meaning your content will be harder to find. Try and find the golden mean for maximum effect. To utilize hashtags more, you can start hashtag challenges, and you definitely should try it for TikTok followers. This way, you will engage your users in a creative way to make cool and exciting content, thus providing the opportunity to achieve maximum engagement and reach.

Create entertaining content

TikTok is all about fun and entertainment, and that’s why you should fit in this atmosphere. You should unleash your spirit of creativity, and your followers will reward you with more engagement and attention. People use TikTok when they are bored, and they seek high-quality entertainment. If you fulfill this role, they will spend more time watching your content and exploring your profile, which is excellent for both individual and brand popularity. There are many popular types of content. Dance videos are entertaining, so if you have dance skills, show off to your audience. Lip syncing of the trendy songs and movie dialogues is another fun type of video that will definitely get many viewers. If you have a pet, you can make it a mascot of your business – people absolutely love cute animal videos. It is very easy to create content on TikTok since it offers many tools such as sound clips and music that you can combine with your videos to make it.

Know your audience

To give your content maximum attention and interest from the audience, you have to know it. Otherwise, its engagement will be low or none. The first and most important thing you have to remember is that your audience consists mainly of young people. Around 60% of TikTok users are between the ages of 16 and 24, while 80% are between 16 and 34. Another important fact to notice is that TikTok consists primarily of silly and entertaining videos, so there is no space for serious sales. You have to adjust to your audience, follow the tone that dominates the platform to attract and maintain maximum attention. The same goes for your advertising. Try to create content that will quickly catch their mind and keep their focus. The more time they spend watching, the bigger the chance they will become your customers.