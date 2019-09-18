Tompkins Mahopac Bank to Host First-Time Homebuyers Seminar in Ossining on October 17

Committed to supporting customers as they navigate life decisions, Tompkins Mahopac Bank (TMB) has teamed up with Westchester Residential Opportunities, Inc. to host a First-Time Homebuyers Seminar. Open to the public, the free workshop will be held on Thursday, October 17, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., at the Ossining Public Library, 53 Croton Avenue, Ossining, and will cover the available programs and services geared toward homeownership, from consideration to contract.

Tompkins Mahopac Bank’s Mortgage Loan Originator Marianne E. Spielberg and Vice President of Residential Lending David Carey, along with a representative from Westchester Residential Opportunities, Inc., will be in attendance to review the ins and outs of the home buying process. The expert-led event will include a question and answer session with attendees and a discussion of special first-time homebuyer products and services. Guests will be treated to light refreshments, a complimentary item and can also enter to win a package featuring first-time homeowner essentials, including a tool kit, picture hangers, gift cards and more.

“Investing in a home is a momentous step and navigating the process for the first time can be just as overwhelming as it is exciting,” said Carey. “Our goal is to arm first-time buyers with the tools and insights needed to confidently navigate their homeownership journey.”

For more information, contact Marianne E. Spielberg at 914-241-3417 ext. 30928, or mspielberg@tompkinsfinancial.com.