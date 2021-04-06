Tompkins Mahopac Bank Rolls Out Food Truck Friday Schedule for 2021 

Food Truck Fridays are headed back to the Hudson Valley this spring. Including one on May 7 on Beekman Ave in Sleepy Hollow to benefit Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown.

The first in the series, featuring free to-go lunches from Party of Two Catering, will take place at the grand opening of Tompkins Mahopac Bank’s new LaGrange location at 673 Freedom Plains Road, Poughkeepsie on Friday, April 23. The event, which will be held from 11:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m., is open to the public. It will feature a ribbon cutting at noon from the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce, as well as remarks from the bank’s leadership, elected officials and dignitaries, and a donation to the American Heart Association’s Dutchess-Ulster Heart Walk.

“There’s no better way to celebrate our new bank-of-the-future than to connect with the community and to safely share in some fun and free fare,” said David DeMilia, Tompkins Mahopac Bank’s incoming president and CEO. “Shining the spotlight on one of the local nonprofits we passionately support makes this event even more meaningful. We’re eager to see customers, neighbors and our friends from the American Heart Association.”

All guests will be asked to adhere to Covid-19 protocols, including mask wearing and social distancing. Each attendee will be asked to return to their vehicle after enjoying a complimentary lunch and will not be permitted inside the bank unless performing a banking transaction.

Future Food Truck Fridays

Food Truck Fridays were launched in 2018 and, due to popularity, are now held at Westchester, Dutchess, and Putnam County branches each spring and summer season. In addition to the LaGrange and the Sleepy Hollow, Tompkins Mahopac Bank’s Food Truck Fridays will visit the following branches, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., this year: