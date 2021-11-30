Tompkins Mahopac Bank Adds Surprise Gifts to Banksgiving Donations

Initiative Provides Much-Needed Resources for Hudson Valley Nonprofits

In its ongoing dedication to bettering the communities it serves in Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester counties, this Thanksgiving Tompkins Mahopac Bank gifted a total of $7,500 to Dutchess Outreach, Feeding Westchester, and Second Chance Foods in celebration of its annual “Banksgiving” holiday donation. In past years, Tompkins’ Banksgiving has featured donations to local food insecurity nonprofits in each of the counties it serves. This year, Tompkins has taken it up a notch by gifting three surprise additional donations of $1,000 each to three nonprofits of their employees’ choosing.

“In addition to making donations to the food nonprofits, we wanted our employees to name causes that are important to them, making giving a corporate-wide value and putting the organizations near and dear to our employees’ hearts at the center of it,” said Dave DeMilia, president of Tompkins Mahopac Bank.

The employees’ nonprofits were chosen at random. Of more than 20 employees and their choice nonprofits in the running, Sparrow’s Nest of Wappingers Falls, Pawling Resource Center of Pawling, and Gullotta House of Briarcliff Manor were the three lucky recipients of $1,000 each from Tompkins to support their causes.

“It’s a difficult time of year for many folks, and even more difficult given the pandemic,” DeMilia continued. “It’s our hope that these gifts will make a meaningful difference in all of these communities, because we’re a part of those communities, too.”