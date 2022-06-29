Business

Tompkins Bank Relay for Life Raises $31,000

June 29, 2022
Pictured left to right: Sue Musumeci, vice president and branch manager, Red Mills and Southeast (Relay for Life Team Co-Captain); Kate Corsitto, senior development manager, American Cancer Society; Kristen O’Keeffe, associate vice president and community banking officer (Relay for Life Team Co-Captain); and David DeMilia, president, Hudson Valley.

This summer, Tompkins Community Bank participated in Relay for Life of Mahopac, raising over $31,000 in total donations for the organization. Since Tompkins began participating in 2018, the bank has raised over $125,000 in cumulative funds for Relay for Life, driven by donations from generous employees and Tompkins customers across the Hudson Valley. Each year, the Relay for Life event rallies tremendous awareness, incredible fundraising and community support for those whose lives have been impacted by cancer.

