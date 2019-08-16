The Enclave at Rye Celebrates Milestone Birthday for Beloved Resident

PARTNER CONTENT

The Enclave at Rye Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is excited to celebrate an upcoming milestone birthday for their beloved resident Jean Camillo. A Westchester county native, Camillo has been a part of The Enclave family for nearly six years, sharing her memories and wisdom with guests and team members alike of The Enclave.

Camillo, who will be celebrating her 108th birthday, will be joined by family and The Enclave team to share in this joyous event on Tuesday, August 20th at 2pm in the community’s main dining room.

Along with live entertainment, a special luncheon, and a professional photographer on-site to capture this beautiful event for friends, family, and guests of Camillo alike, Camillo will also be presented with a key to the village from Mayor Richard Falanka and Senator Shelley Mayer.

As a commitment to The Enclave’s mission of providing unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service, the community is proud to honor and recognize such a momentous event.

Specializing in subacute rehabilitation and long term care, The Enclave boasts the area’s leading training center for short term rehabilitation. Like other communities in the CareRite Centers network, the uncommon denominator at The Enclave at Rye is that every touchpoint of every experience will not only meet, but will exceed your expectations.