The Daymark Receives Gold and Silver Awards at 2024 NAHB International Builders’ Show

The Daymark, a new condominium building rising along the banks of the Hudson River in Sleepy Hollow, garnered industry acclaim at The Nationals 2024 Awards gala held recently in Las Vegas, Nevada. The annual event, presented by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) as part of its International Builders’ Show, pays tribute to superior sales and marketing achievements across North America.

Developed by Biddle Real Estate Ventures (BREV) and PCD Development within the Edge-on-Hudson riverfront community, The Daymark was singled out with three Gold Awards for Best Logo Design, Best Brochure and Best Use of Technology for its custom, cutting-edge sales tool featuring captivating 3D virtual model tours. All three elements were created by the community’s branding and advertising agency of record, New World Group.

Additionally, Susie Joyce, the Director of Sales at The Daymark through The Marketing Directors, the community’s exclusive sales and marketing agency, was honored with a Silver Award for Sales Professional of the Year. This recognition underscores her significant role in The Daymark’s success, with almost half of the COOKFOX-designed property’s 100 homes already sold.

“We’ve assembled a world-class team for The Daymark, including our exceptional marketing and sales associates,” said Peter Chavkin, Managing Member of BREV. “We are thrilled that their work is being nationally recognized, showcasing their outstanding contributions to the success of The Daymark.”

Jonathan Stein, Founder and Managing Director of PCD Development, remarked: “Celebrating these achievements is a moment of pride for our collaborative effort. These accolades highlight the innovative spirit and diverse talents that have skillfully communicated the unparalleled waterfront lifestyle embodied by The Daymark to the marketplace.”

The award-winning night follows a notable construction milestone at The Daymark, where Hines serves as Development Manager. The distinctive building recently topped out at five stories, keeping it on schedule for spring 2025 occupancy when homeowners will begin enjoying an immersive living experience surrounded by over 16 acres of waterfront parks, a brand-new pedestrian promenade, and the convenience of easy access to New York City, just 25 miles south by train or car. The property will also host Edge-on-Hudson’s first waterfront restaurant, contributing to the community’s fusion of sophisticated residential design, shops, and dining.

The Daymark features a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, as well as townhome-style residences with private maisonette entrances and stoops that create an authentic neighborhood feel. Multiple balconies, terraces, patio access and gracious loggias promote indoor/outdoor living and provide stunning views of the Hudson River, Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse and the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

The Daymark’s extensive offering of outdoor space is highlighted by two waterfront courtyards designed by Future Green Studio that include a pool and sundeck, hot tub, fire pit, pergola, lounge seating areas, barbecue grills, and al fresco dining spaces. There is also a landscaped rooftop terrace with further outdoor dining options.

Prices for The Daymark’s one-, two- and three-bedroom condominium residences start around $1 million. For more information on The Daymark and to arrange your private visit to the community’s Sales Gallery, located at 4 Lighthouse Landing in Sleepy Hollow, NY, visit www.thedaymark.com or call 914.732.2222.

The Daymark is the latest addition to Edge-on-Hudson, located just 25 miles north of Manhattan, within walking distance between two Metro-North train stations (Tarrytown and Philipse Manor), providing express access to Grand Central in just 38 minutes. Edge-on-Hudson is set to include 1,177 townhomes, condos and apartments; a 140-room boutique hotel; 135,000 square feet of retail space and 35,000 square feet of office space. Construction is underway on a 30,000-square-foot DeCicco & Son’s market across the street from The Daymark.