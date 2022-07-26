The Business Council of Westchester Names BLI’s Carrie Gallagher a 2022 “Rising Star”

Carrie Gallagher, Chief Experience Officer of Ossining-based Balancing Life’s Issues (BLI), has been named one of the “Rising Stars—40 Under 40,” by the Business Council of Westchester. This annual list of diverse and talented individuals is chosen based on professional and/or entrepreneurial accomplishments, affiliations and demonstrated leadership skills. “This year’s nominees represent the very best and brightest of Westchester County’s up-and-coming young professionals across organizations and industries from healthcare to finance to technology to law and banking,” says Rising Stars Chairman Joseph McCoy, Divisional Head Commercial Loans-Hudson Valley, Valley National Bank.

“It is rare in life that we meet and get to work with those we respect, love, and cherish. We have all been through some challenging work, personal, and life crises over the past several years, but we have stayed true to our vision of helping the world with health and happiness and Carrie has been an integral part of realizing that vision,” states Wendy Wollner, Founder, President, and CEO of BLI.

In addition, Gallagher’s hard work has resulted in a very high client retention rate as well as significant revenue growth from existing clients. “Together, we have worked to increase job satisfaction among BLI’s workforce, hiring and training new staff members, and instilling a values-based workplace culture. In addition, she understands how to define goals, develop a plan to achieve those goals and to execute on that plan,” Wollner added. She cites Gallagher’s leadership skills, vision, passion, empathy, and integrity as the key personal qualities which have led to her business success.

“Carrie has been instrumental in the dramatic growth of BLI,” says Doug Singer of Singer Law PLLC (of which BLI is a client). “For example, since 2019, BLI’s base of direct clients has grown by nearly 400 percent and its revenue has increased by approximately 35 percent, thanks to Carrie’s deep involvement with creating and developing the growth plan which produced those results.”

After graduating with a joint degree in Marketing and Psychology from Philadelphia University, Gallagher began her career in financial marketing but soon found her niche at BLI. “I loved what Wendy and the company were doing and right away couldn’t see myself ever wanting to leave,” she says. “I started as an assistant account manager and am now Chief Peoples Officer. It’s been an amazing journey and the future of BLI is beyond exciting.” Gallagher is also a Certified Health Coach, and is married with two children, now 6 and 4, and lives in Newtown, CT.