Teddy Bears, Dolls and Stuffed Animals Get Clean Bill of Health at Northern Westchester Hospital Clinic and Health Fair

Doctors and Nurses from Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) offered teddy bears, dolls and stuffed animals free medical checkups, and demonstrated applying casts, sutures, X-rays, and boo boo repair at the hospital’s free Teddy Bear Clinic and Health Fair. Designed to lessen the fear that children may face when they have to be taken to a hospital or physician. Kids, parents, teddy bears, dolls and stuffed animals enjoyed games and healthy snacks, including germ-buster, hand-hygiene, spin the wheel-of-nutrition, ambulance tours, tips from local police and health and safety lessons.

Photo 1: Little boy hugging teddy bear