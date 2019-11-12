Business

Teddy Bears, Dolls and Stuffed Animals Get Clean Bill of Health at Northern Westchester Hospital Clinic and Health Fair

November 12, 2019
Kisses for a sick teddy bear

Doctors and Nurses from Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) offered teddy bears, dolls and stuffed animals free medical checkups, and demonstrated applying casts, sutures, X-rays, and boo boo repair at the hospital’s free Teddy Bear Clinic and Health Fair. Designed to lessen the fear that children may face when they have to be taken to a hospital or physician. Kids, parents, teddy bears, dolls and stuffed animals enjoyed games and healthy snacks, including germ-buster, hand-hygiene, spin the wheel-of-nutrition, ambulance tours, tips from local police and health and safety lessons.

Photo 1:  Little boy hugging teddy bear

