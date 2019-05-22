Tarrytown-Based Ultrafabrics Launches 20:20 for Clerkenwell Design Week 2019

Ultrafabrics, the Tarrytown-based, Japanese-American performance fabric manufacturer, has launched a program focusing on color, comfort and Japanese-inspired design trends for Clerkenwell Design Week, in London from May 21-23.

The brand of innovative fabrics, which supplies high-performance, animal-free materials to luxury brands in the automotive, aviation, hospitality and furniture industries, is taking visitors to its showroom on a creative journey in the form of installations, expert talks and interactive activities.

Under the theme 20:20, the architecture and design community is encouraged to explore the Japanese pedigree of Ultrafabrics and the role that color and comfort commands in our lives, now and in the future. “We chose Clerkenwell as the location for our first global showroom, which opened in 2018, because it is a valuable hub of business and creativity within the A&D community. We are excited to be activating these inspirational events for the 2019 edition of Clerkenwell Design Week,” says Nicole Meier, Ultrafabrics Director of Branding.

Artist Judy Robinson created a dramatic, layered installation using Ultrafabrics products in the large floor-to-ceiling windows of the brand’s Clerkenwell showroom. Robinson’s laser-cut patterns are inspired by Ultrafabrics’ 20-year history of manufacturing in Japan.

Ultrafabrics was founded by Briarcliff resident Danielle Boecker-Primack and her business partner Clay Rosenberg in 1999. With their headquarters in Tarrytown, a warehouse in Elmsford, a manufacturing plant in Japan, and their global showroom in London, Ultrafabrics has grown from Westchester, into a truly global company. During this journey of growth, they’ve reshaped the world of premium, animal-free, performance fabrics – one surface at a time.