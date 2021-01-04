Tarrytech Computer Consultants Give Back This Holiday Season

With the unfortunate chaos and challenging times throughout 2020, COVID-19 continues impacting local businesses, communities and loved ones in countless ways. As we approach the New Year, giving back to the community has become more important now than ever.

Tarrytech Computer Consultants, located in Tarrytown, NY, gave back to their community this holiday season through donations to The Salvation Army. Tarrytech’s dedicated team, gathered and donated almost 100 toys for children in their hometown of Tarrytown and its surrounding community of Sleepy Hollow.

“Our team here at Tarrytech, has outdone themselves this year with the effort and dedication they’ve shown to our community members. We’re so proud to have them all as part of our organization,” said James Kudla, President of Tarrytech. “With the challenging year we’ve seen and continue to experience, we wanted to come together to bring some holiday cheer to children during these tough times.”

James and his team were thrilled to partner with an outstanding non-profit organization like The Salvation Army. This worldwide operation has a membership of over 1.7 million, consisting of soldiers, officers, and adherents collectively known as Salvationists. These are the people who work tirelessly year-round to raise money and bring the greater good to communities nationwide.

With 2021 on the horizon, Tarrytech hopes to find new ways to give back to their local community in the coming year and wishes everyone a happy and healthy holiday season!