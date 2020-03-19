Distance Socially, Eat Locally: Support Our Local Restaurants

We will continue to add to the list as more of our friends and partners tell us what they are doing to serve their customers during these difficult times. The River Journal and River Journal North team encourages you to support our local restaurants! Send us information about what your favorite local restaurants are doing and we will add them to the list

JP Doyle’s – Curbside pickup and delivery service each day from 12:00-9:00. The staff is there to deliver throughout the villages and run food to your vehicle. If you need a bottle of wine, some beer, they will put it with the orders. Thanks for the awesome support from the community and stay safe friends. From all of us at J.P. Doyle’s we say thank you. Nicky and Brian

48 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591

(914) 631-3015

Squires of Briarcliff– Squires will be doing a to-go menu from 11:30am to 8:00pm. They will do curbside pickup if requested and can squires will be doing to go menu from 1130-8pm we will do curbside pickup if requested and can sell alcoholic beverages.

94 N State Rd, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510

(914) 762-3376

Terra Rustica – Open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm 7-days a week. Free delivery on orders of $50.00 or more. One free bottle red or white wine or $10.00 off full menu to-go.

550 N State Rd, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510

(914) 923-8300

105-TEN -105-Ten Bar & Grill, 105-Twenty Bar & Grill, Mission Taqueria family. Are offering 20% off all take-out, curbside pickup & delivery orders, 10% off all gift card purchases,

Free delivery within 5 miles of each restaurant ($30 minimum order), free bottle of wine included with all orders of $100 or more. Beer, wine & alcohol as well for take-out & delivery at all locations*

105-TEN: 127 Woodside Ave Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510

(914) 236-3651

105-TWENTY: 120 Grand St, Croton-On-Hudson, NY 10520

(914) 862-4494

Mission Taqueria: 472 Bedford Rd, Pleasantville, NY 10570

(914) 741-5285

Briarcliff Baking Company – Offering takeout, curbside pickup, or free local delivery. Avoid the crowds and lines at the supermarket! We have Boars Head coldcuts, grilled chicken and cutlets, homemade salads, chopped salad bar and more!! Call for more information. We’re open until 8:00 p.m.