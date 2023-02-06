Sleepy Hollow Bookshop to Hold Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Sleepy Hollow Bookshop will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, February 10 at 4pm to mark its official grand opening, with the official launch of its café service. The café includes hot cocoa, tea, and coffee from local brewer Coffee Labs, along with baked goods from local vendors. “It’s so much fun to see kids and adults reading together with a steaming cup of hot cocoa,” shop owner Leah Bloom said. “Later in the day, we have teens doing homework over rainbow sprinkle cookies. It’s exactly the scene we pictured when deciding to combine children’s books with coffee and food.”

Since opening its doors in November 2022, Sleepy Hollow Bookshop (SHBS) has integrated with the community in creative ways, including coordination with local Girl Scout troops and the Horsemen PTA. In partnership with Kids Club of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow in December, the shop hosted a drive that delivered new books to local children. And in an effort to create a warm community space, SHBS has hosted free events, including story readings where older kids share books with younger ones. “Just today a parent asked if her child could read at our next event because a friend said how much fun it was to read to younger kids in the shop,” Bloom said. “I love that 7-year-olds are talking to each other about a bookshop.”

The grand opening will begin at 4pm, with free milk and cookies for all attendees.

95 Beekman Ave Store # 3, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591