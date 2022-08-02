ShopRite Donates Over $119,000 to Support Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley

ShopRite has raised over $653,000 for Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley over the last six years

ShopRite announced that its annual Make-A-Wish fundraising campaign raised $119,168 to benefit Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley. Twenty-seven ShopRite stores throughout the Hudson Valley collected donations at checkout from April 16 – April 30. The funds raised will support Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley and its mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Since its inception in 1986, Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley has granted more than 3,000 wishes for children in the Hudson Valley region. To date, ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc. has raised over $653,000 for Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley.

“ShopRite Supermarkets is honored to partner with Make-A-Wish of Hudson Valley. An organization that does such important work for exceptional children and who shares our commitment to make a difference in the communities in which we operate. We look forward to the future continuing our successful fundraising and supporting of Make-A-Wish of Hudson Valley.

“We are extremely grateful for ShopRite’s generosity and support of our chapter through the years,” said Kristine Burton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley. “In total, over the last six years, ShopRite has raised over $653,000 for our chapter, which is equivalent to granting about 87 wishes. Together, we are able to make more wishes come true for many more children and their families.”

Participating ShopRite stores in Westchester County included: Cortlandt, Croton, Bedford, New Rochelle, Scarsdale, Thornwood, Greenway Plaza, Yonkers, and White Plains.

Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley serves eight counties in New York including Delaware, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester. Since its founding in 1986, they have granted over 3,000 wishes for children in the community so far and currently have over 200 wishes in the pipeline waiting to be granted; many are on hold until travel restrictions are lifted.