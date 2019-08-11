Shames JCC on the Hudson Appoints New Executive Director

On August 9, Harold and Elaine Shames JCC on the Hudson announced that Leslie Meyers, former Shames JCC General Manager and lifelong JCC affiliate, has been appointed as the Executive Director.

Chair of the Board of Governors, Peter Boritz stated, “Leslie’s deep knowledge of the Jewish community combined with her passion for leadership and community building made her the ideal candidate at this time.”

Ms. Meyers comes to the Shames JCC on the Hudson with 20+ years of experience, having worked for the 92nd Street Y, the Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto, and most recently, at the Kaplen JCC on the Palisades. She grew up in JCCs and spent much of her youth in Jewish camps, B’nai Brith Youth Organization, and in Israel. Ms. Meyers will begin her tenure as the Executive Director of the Shames JCC on September 3rd.

“Leslie’s appointment marks an important and exciting milestone in the evolution of the JCC,” Mr. Boritz added. “Since we launched the new facility two years ago, we have experienced tremendous growth in our membership and the quality of new programming that we are able to offer. With Leslie’s arrival, we are in an excellent position to evaluate our services, incorporate feedback from the community and continue to build the JCC into a pre-eminent organization.”

Since launching the new 75,000 sq. foot facility on the border between Tarrytown and Irvington, the JCC has grown to more than 2,700 member families of all backgrounds, faiths and abilities, featuring over 300 programs each week, along with services that cater to every generation – from infants to seniors.

“The Shames JCC on the Hudson creates opportunities every day for making connections by providing transformative programs and experiences for the community,” said Leslie Meyers. “This commitment to connectivity fosters a culture of kindness and engagement that is critical to the sustainability of the organization for years to come.”

Ms. Meyers continued, “I hope that together we can strengthen the ties that bring people to the Shames JCC and build an authentic sense of community for the Rivertowns.”

The Shames JCC is planning a series of events in the fall to welcome Ms. Meyers and provide the community with opportunities to meet with her and share their ideas, which Ms. Meyers is eager to hear. Please visit https://www.shamesjcc.org for more information over the next few weeks.

The new Shames Jewish Community Center on the Hudson is a 75,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility at the epicenter of Jewish life in Westchester’s Rivertowns and beyond. Its rapidly growing membership of over 2700 families of all faiths and backgrounds enjoy programs ranging from early childhood to adult learning, from health and fitness to Jewish culture. Its purpose is to create an environment where people can connect with one another for lasting relationships to enhance their lives and benefit the community.