Seven of the Best Places to Relax and Recharge in the Briarcliff Manor Area

The village of Briarcliff Manor, located around thirty miles from New York City, sits on the east bank of the Hudson River.

Despite its fairly small size, residents and visitors to the Briarcliff Manor area will find plenty of places to relax and recharge.

So, whether your idea of chilling out is quietly walking through historic architecture, playing sports at recreation facilities, hiking nature trails, picnicking at parks, or eating delicious food and drinking fine wine at welcoming and ambient establishments, you’re sure to find the ideal place in the Briarcliff Manor area.

Here are seven of the best sites you could visit.

1. The Historic Buildings of The Scarborough Historic District

A section of the Briarcliff Manor village is part of the Scarborough Historic District.

Indeed, in 1984, the district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and with good reason.

Walking or driving around the area, you will find a number of architecturally significant buildings that date as far back as the eighteenth century; though, most of the properties were created in the architectural style of the Mid-nineteenth Century Revival and Late Victorian periods.

If you have a passion for historic architecture, you will love exploring the buildings around the Scarborough Historic District so that you can relax and recharge.

2. Nichols Nature Area

If getting out into nature is your idea of relaxing and recharging your batteries, head to Nichols Nature Area.

The 3.8-acre site is home to much of the local flora and fauna in the region, and the steep slopes of the area mean the land is sure to remain in its natural state for years to come.

To access the site, you will need to go to Nichols Place.

3. Pocantico Park

At 70.9 acres, Pocantico Park is the largest park in the Briarcliff Manor area.

You can walk along the Pocantico River to clear your head and re-center. And you could come across a number of large animals, such as white-tail deer, to make your trip even more amazing.

There are two different clearly-marked looping hiking trails that you can do.

Access to the trailhead can be found at Laurel Lane, off Cedar Drive East.

4. Law Memorial Park

If you want to relax and recharge by engaging in physical recreational activities, you might like to visit Law Memorial Park, which is home to a large pool, a smaller wading pool, and four tennis courts.

Alternatively, you might like to walk around the pavilion or picnic in the grounds.

Law Memorial Park is also home to a great playground for kids, with swings and slides.

5. 105 Ten Bar & Grill

One of the best ways to unwind is to eat fine food, washed down with a wonderful beverage. Well, there are a few excellent bars and restaurants in Briarcliff Manor that you are sure to enjoy visiting. 105 Ten Bar & Grill is one of the best.

In addition to enjoying delicious culinary delights like burgers, salad, and seafood, you can unwind in the bar and watch all the big sporting events – live – on one of the four large-screen TVs.

105 Ten Bar & Grill, which is an American casual restaurant, is open seven days a week.

6. Dive Oyster House

While 105 Ten Bar & Grill serves some fantastic seafood, if you have a real passion for the best seafood around, head to Dive Oyster House in downtown Briarcliff Manor.

Obviously, fresh oysters are the main offering here, but this warm and welcoming restaurant serves a wide variety of other locally-caught seafood. And even if you are not a fan of seafood, you can enjoy sampling the other treats on the menu or sitting in the bar area with a good wine or craft beer.

7. Flames Bar and Grill Steakhouse

Lastly, Flames Bar and Grill Steakhouse is another great bar and eatery where you can relax and recharge in Briarcliff Manor.

You’re sure to enjoy tasting the hand-selected prime beef, lamb, or veal. Or you may prefer the fresh colossal lump crabmeat, hard-shelled lobsters, or Northern Italian specialties like handmade pasta.

Furthermore, Flames Bar and Grill Steakhouse is home to one of the most comprehensive wine cellars of mature wines in the whole country. There are – incredibly – over 60,000 bottles in the wine collection.