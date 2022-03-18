Rotary Rubber Ducks are Off to the Races Again in Patriots Park

Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns’ Rubber Duck Derby Celebrates 15 Years as Beloved Community Fundraiser

On Saturday, April 30th, The Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns will hold its 15th Annual Rotary Rubber Duck Derby Race in Patriots Park from 11AM – 3PM. This annual community event, done in partnership with the YMCA’s “Y Healthy Kids Day,” is a festive occasion and a cherished springtime tradition offering food, games, family fun and, of course, hundreds of famous rubber ducks that race through Andres’ stream in Patriots Park for a good cause.

On race day, hundreds of ducks will swim to the finish line in a series of heats. Each heat has a winner and takes home a cash prize. In between races community members are invited to stroll the scenic park visiting dozens of organizations hosting tables filled with information, kids’ activities, treats, food and beverages for sale, games and much more.

Rubber ducks are available for “adoption” on the Rotary Club’s website at

(tarrytownrotary.org/buy-a-duck) and on the day of the event. Rubber Ducks may be adopted individually ($10), as a six quack (6 for $50), or a “tub o’ ducks” (13 ducks for $100). The more ducks you buy, the greater your chances of winning. The best part of all is that every duck adopted is a direct contribution to supporting local community, as all proceeds go directly back to the community in the form of scholarships and grants.

The annual Rubber Duck Derby wouldn’t happen without the help of several vital community organizations that are crucial to race day success. Tarrytown’s Hope Hose and Conqueror Hook & Ladder Fire Departments bring the water power to run the races as well as delicious items for purchase at their grill from hot dogs to hamburgers and beyond. Members of the village’s Volunteer Ambulance Corp are always on site offering special assistance to the famous duck characters that start each race, and Tarrytown’s Department of Parks & Recreation does an incredible job preparing the park for hundreds of rubber duck watchers that attend.

This year’s 15th anniversary is supported by a long list of local sponsors, whom without their support this event couldn’t happen. The Rotary Club is especially grateful to 2022’s Presenting Sponsors Phelps Hospital Northwell Health and Kendal on Hudson.

To learn more about the Rotary Rubber Duck Derby and to adopt ducks, visit tarrytownrotary.org/buy-a-duck.