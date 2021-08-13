Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley Promotes Two

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV) recently announced the promotions of two of their current employees, Celeste Reeves and Erik Reynolds. The House, just steps away from the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, provides families with children facing medical challenges an atmosphere of comfort, hope and courage, keeping them close to the care and resources they need. In May, the House celebrated ten years of keeping families together and close to the medical care their child needs.

Reeves was promoted from her current role in guest relations to the House Manager position, where she will oversee daily operations of the House, and manage all in kind donations, the guest relations staff and the Meals that Heal program. Reeves, a resident of Tarrytown, has been with the organization for over two years and is passionate about her career and her work, creating deep connections with everyone she encounters whether co-workers or guests at the House. Reeves previously received the Tarrytown Light and Warmth Award and created Prospect Hopes, welcoming youth from her community into her own home and helping to shape them into productive citizens.

Reynolds, a resident of Rockland County, was promoted to the full time position of Digital Marketing Coordinator after working for three months as the Digital Marketing Assistant. In this new role he will be in charge of all social media marketing, website development, graphic design and digital marketing initiatives. Reynolds brings over eight years of experience in the field and has a proven track record of improving local and national marketing outreach through digital media.

According to Christina Riley, Executive Director for RMHGHV, the promotions are part of a long-term growth strategy for the organization, which has 12 bedrooms that are filled to capacity almost every night. Her vision for the future of the organization is to expand the services they offer throughout the Hudson Valley so children everywhere have access to quality medical care and their families are fully supported and actively involved in their child’s treatment. Growing and cultivating her staff is an integral part of the organization’s strategic expansion plan. “When a child is faced with a medical crisis, the entire family needs comfort and support and it is our job as a community to rally around one another and our neighbors,” said Riley. “We are excited to continue to build and enhance our team so we can continue to serve the community.”