Robison Awarded Prestigious Green Business Partnership Certification

Robison, the premiere full-service home comfort company, announced today that it has received the prestigious Green Business Partnership certification for its visionary leadership, organizational commitment and the successful integration of environmental sustainability into all areas of operation.

“By becoming a certified green business, Robison is modeling best green business practices and a commitment to continuous improvement. Your submission for certification demonstrates extensive accomplishments across all program areas: organizational commitment, energy, waste management (recycling/green purchasing), transportation and water. You have now joined an exclusive group of organizations that have gone above and beyond in their commitment to environmental sustainability and corporate citizenship,” said Dani Glaser, Program Director of the Green Business Partnership.

“We are sincerely honored to have received this significant certification from the Green Business Partnership. We are committed to reducing our environmental footprint and promoting environmental stewardship in all levels of our organization,” said Dan Singer, Co-President of Robison. “I would also like to congratulate the members of our Green Team – Stephanie Keindl, Rebecca Lynch Elisabeth Toth and Jean Weir – for all their hard work in helping us achieve this prestigious certification,” he added.

Robison is Going GREEN on many levels.

For oil customers, Robison is one of the only companies in the region to sell B10 biofuel – heating oil blended with 10% biodiesel made from domestically sourced soybean oil. Biofuel burns cleaner than regular heating oil and reduces dependence on foreign oil. Thanks to New York State tax credits, all Robison oil customers receive a 10 cent per gallon direct tax credit for every gallon of fuel delivered.

Robison is also an energy service company (ESCO) licensed to sell electricity direct to ConEd customers. Robison utilizes only 100% ‘GREEN’ energy to supply all customers! Robison purchases Renewable Energy Credits from power plants located in upstate New York. When buying power from Robison, you offset the carbon produced by supporting green power production elsewhere.

Robison is even going green with its paperless billing system where customers can pay their bills online through Robison’s account portal.

The Green Business Partnership (GBP) is a nonprofit membership organization that awards official green business certification. The Green Business Partnership was founded in 2009, a program of the Business Council of Westchester in partnership with Westchester County and Green Team Spirit LLC.