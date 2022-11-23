Rivertowns Chamber Continues ‘Shop Local’ Initiative with Holiday Trolley Event On December 10

In support of the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce’s member businesses, the Chamber, in partnership with HudCo, a coworking and gathering space, is hosting its fourth annual Holiday Trolley event, a day-long, family-friendly shopping tour, that will hit streets on Saturday, December 10, 2022. With holiday-inspired activities sprinkled throughout the hop-on, hop-off route, the Holiday Trolley encourages the Rivertowns community to shop local and shop small during the crucial holiday season. Embarking at 11 am, the Holiday Trolley, featuring holiday music and a gift guide for guests to

reference as they shop the downtowns, will be making stops in Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry and Irvington every hour until 5 pm. In addition to downtown shopping, guests can explore a classic holiday market featuring local businesses at HudCo. Pre-sale tickets went on sale Friday, November 18, 2022 via the Rivertowns Chamber Holiday Trolley Event Page. Tickets will also be available for purchase on the Trolley throughout the day.

The ‘Shop Local’ campaign, first of its kind for the Chamber, is a multi-faceted effort supporting small businesses, particularly brick and mortar members, and is goaled on educating the community about the Rivertowns’ uniqueness, defined further in an Open Letter to community members by the Chamber’s Executive Board that will be printed in local publications. Launch of the initiative kicked off in early November with the widely attended Rivertown Public Market: Taste Local Food Crawl, and will continue into December with the Holiday Trolley and Shop Local Gift Guide, which highlights all member businesses’ gifting options, from products to services and gift cards.