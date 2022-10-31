Restaurant Crawl Set for November 5 in Dobbs Ferry, Hastings-on-Hudson, and Irvington

The Rivertown Public Market and The Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce are joining forces to bring you the first ever restaurant crawl through Dobbs Ferry, Hastings-on-Hudson, and Irvington. A celebration of local food and small businesses, Rivertown Public Market: Taste Local will take place on Saturday, November 5th from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature an afternoon of destination-worthy tastes as you stroll the downtown streets on an epic food tour, traveling from village to village on the Rivertowns Food Trolley.

Make it a day of art appreciation as well, with the free River Arts Studio Tour running from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. showing the spaces where Rivertowns visual artists create their works.

Make sure to pop into downtown businesses and make note of all the retail offerings available for the holiday season.

The Rivertown Public Market team curated an unforgettable lineup of local purveyors of food and drink for this food crawl. Take a look at the list here, and plan to stop by your favorite restaurants as well as trying all new tastes.

The Rivertown Public Market food festival took place at the Dobbs Ferry Waterfront in 2018 and 2019, and was named Best of Westchester by Westchester Magazine.

This festive event will kick-off the Holiday season by presenting the amazing cuisine and art that your Rivertowns neighbors have created, as well as fostering the spirit of giving back. Ticket sales bolster the work of the Chamber as well as our local food pantries. Ten percent of Taste Ticket sales will be donated to the Hastings Food Pantry and the Dobbs Ferry Food Pantry. To raise additional funds for the local food pantries, a raffle will be held for gift certificates to favorite Rivertown shops. Assist them as they enter the busy holiday season.

Visit the event page for details and ticket link. Pre-sale tickets include extra tastes, make sure to buy before the pre-sale ends on November 3rd! https://rivertownschamber.com/tastenov2022/