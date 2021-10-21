Regeneron Volunteers to Build Garden for Children, Families and Adults at Abbott House 

On Friday, October 22, 2021, Abbott House will welcome a team of 20 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals employees to create a family garden space on their Irvington campus. This activity is part of Regeneron’s annual Day for Doing Good (D4DG), a day of global service for employees to improve the communities in which they live and work. The volunteers will assemble a 10’ x 10’ freestanding cedar pergola, install a perennial garden, and refurbish the banister of the main building.

Regeneron Scientist, Annabel Romero Hernandez, is leading her teammates in the project. Annabel, who is also a talented artist, has painted signs bearing inspirational words like, “Grow,” “Live,” and “Thrive,” to enhance the garden design and support the intention to create an environment that fosters hope. The signs will be installed on shepherd’s hooks.

Annabel was part of Regeneron’s Day for Doing Good in 2018 when volunteers renovated an art room for the children of Abbott House. She is a benefactor and full-time volunteer at Abbott House, often sharing her talent to help raise funding. On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Annabel will be presented with the “Friend of Abbott House” Award during the Loving Arms Awards Dinner.

“We are grateful to Annabel for her passionate commitment to Abbott House and for the opportunity to partner with Regeneron to create another healing space on our campus,” said James L. Kaufman, President and CEO. “Healing environments can have a significant impact on an individual’s ability to process trauma. This garden is a beautiful gift that will enhance the well-being of so many children, families, and adults in our care.”

This event will mark Abbott House’s third “Day for Doing Good” project with Tarrytown-based Regeneron.