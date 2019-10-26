Regeneron Supports 150 Community Organizations during Third Annual Day for Doing Good

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) celebrated its third annual Day for Doing Good, a company-wide global day of service on Friday, October 25. Reflecting Regeneron’s long-standing commitment to its local communities and culture of volunteerism, thousands of company employees participated in volunteer activities benefiting 150 non-profit organizations around the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland.

“Day for Doing Good is an inspiring day of engagement with important local partners and is just one example of our colleagues’ efforts to improve the world around them,” said Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Regeneron team comes to work each day ready to make a tangible difference in people’s lives through our core work of inventing medicines for serious diseases, as well as through a long-standing tradition of corporate responsibility and giving back to our communities.”

“Regeneron’s volunteer day continues to be the largest in the 70-year history of Volunteer New York! The Regeneron team is leading the way in being true stewards of their community, helping support local organizations and ensuring a better tomorrow, said Alisa Kesten, Executive Director of Volunteer New York!, which works with local non-profits to coordinate Regeneron’s Day for Doing Good.”

Regeneron’s Day for Doing Good brings together thousands of Regeneron colleagues around the world – from Westchester County and the Capital Region in New York; Basking Ridge in New Jersey; Washington, D.C.; Limerick and Dublin in Ireland; and Uxbridge in the United Kingdom; as well as U.S. field-based employees – to contribute an estimated 15,000 volunteer hours in service to 150 non-profit organizations. In 2017 and 2018, more than half of Regeneron’s employees participated in Day for Doing Good, nearly double the annual average volunteer rate at other companies.

“Regeneron is an inspiring corporate citizen that has created positive change in our community,” said Sam Wallis, Executive Director, Yonkers Partners in Education (YPIE), a long-term partner with Regeneron in providing science research opportunities to local youth and one of the many local non-profits that colleagues volunteer for on Day for Doing Good. “In their work with YPIE, Regeneron colleagues have helped create a pathway for the next generation of young scientists from Yonkers as they prepare for college and beyond.Through their Day for Doing Good, Regeneron scientists’ direct engagement with our students has a transformative impact.”

2019 Day for Doing Good volunteer projects include packing food for those in need, providing a warm meal and conversation for military veterans, creating a comfortable environment for shelter animals, sparking young students’ love for science and helping to beautify and preserve local parks, among many other volunteer projects in the communities where colleagues live and work.