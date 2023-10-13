Realtors Donate $1500 to Aid Food Insecure

The Hudson Gateway Realtor® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors®, donated $1,500 to Croton-Cortlandt Food Pantry.

Located at Holy Name of Mary Church in Croton-on-Hudson, the Pantry serves clients from Croton, Cortlandt, Peekskill, Montrose, Buchanan and Verplanck and is open every Saturday morning year-round.

Feeding Westchester, the county food bank, supplies the Pantry, which also works with local stores, including Shoprite, Bagels on Hudson and Baked by Susan for additional supplies. Rotary Club of Croton-on-Hudson helps pack produce and delivers Thanksgiving turkeys.

“We are so thankful to the HG Realtor Foundation for this donation, which will be used primarily for diapers and women’s sanitary supplies, for which there is always a need,” said Jordy Bell of Croton-Cortlandt Food Pantry.