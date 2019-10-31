Phelps Physicians Receive Honorary Degree from the American Academy of Family Physicians

Three physicians with the Phelps Family Medicine Residency Program have achieved the Degree of Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), the national medical association representing nearly 134,600 family physicians, residents and medical students. They are Rebecca McAteer, MD, Sara Paul, MD, and London Muse, MD.

Dr. McAteer is the coordinator of the residency program’s global health track and the project director of a grant the program received in 2017 from the US Department of Health’s Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) in the amount of $898,640 over 5 years. Additionally she is part-time hospitalist at Phelps and an advisory dean at New York Medical College. Dr. McAteer resides in Tarrytown, NY.

Dr. Paul is the women’s health coordinator for the residency program, and is the lead coordinator of the women’s health track for all Northwell Health’s family medicine residency programs. An alumni of Phelps Family Medicine Residency Program, Dr. Paul graduated with the program’s first class in 2015 and served as one of the program’s two first co-chief residents alongside Dr. London Muse. She now resides in Scarsdale, NY.

Dr. Muse is medical director of Sleepy Hollow Open Door and a recent graduate of the Program Director Development Fellowship with the Association of Family Medicine Residency Directors. She also serves as the program’s medical student clerkship director. Dr. Muse graduated with the program’s first class in 2015 and was a two-time recipient of the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine Resident Teacher Award during residency. During residency she served as one of the program’s two first co-chief residents alongside Dr. Sara Paul. She now resides in Ossining, NY.

Established in 1971, the AAFP Degree of Fellow recognizes family physicians who have distinguished themselves through service to family medicine and ongoing professional development. This year’s fellowship class brings the total number of AAFP Fellows to more than 17,600 nationwide. AAFP Fellowship entitles the physician to use the honorary designation, “Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians,” or “F.A.A.F.P.”

Criteria for receiving the AAFP Degree of Fellow consist of a minimum of six years of membership in the organization, extensive continuing medical education, participation in public service programs outside medical practice, conducting original research and serving as a teacher in family medicine.

The AAFP was the first national medical specialty organization to require its members to complete a minimum of 150 hours of accredited continuing medical education every three years. It is the only medical specialty society devoted solely to primary care.