Phelps, Northern Westchester Hospitals Nationally Recognized For Commitment To Providing High-Quality Stroke Care

Phelps and Northern Westchester hospitals, part of Northwell Health, have received the Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke quality achievement award from the American Heart Association (AHA) for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the AHA and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines – Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.

“Phelps and Northern Westchester hospitals are committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Ramandeep Sahni, MD, stroke director at Phelps and regional director of stroke ambulatory services for Northwell’s Westchester County practices. “Our teams put proven knowledge and guidelines to work daily, which studies show, helps patients recover better. Phelps Hospital is a unique stroke center as it can treat the most debilitating ischemic stroke with Mechanical Thrombectomy, an intricate procedure that aims to mechanically remove blood clots from brain vessels and restore normal blood flow. If we suspect a stroke within minutes, you will undergo a full assessment by world-class neurologists, neurosurgeons, emergency physicians, radiologists, and other specialists. Our goal is to ensure those in our community, our neighbors, can experience longer, healthier lives.”

Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Phelps and Northern Westchester hospitals for their commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, MD, chair of the Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

Phelps and Northern Westchester hospitals also received the AHA’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Elite award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster alteplase.

“This achievement is a reflection of high-quality care that we provide from pre-admission to discharge, a teamwork that involves our local physicians, EMS, ER, ICU, and various inpatient services,” said Akira Todo, MD, director of the stroke program, department of neurology at Northern Westchester Hospital. “For example, it is a shared responsibility between the two hospitals to identify and treat severe stroke. Northern Westchester Hospital quickly diagnoses the clinical entity and then promptly transfers, as needed, the patients to Phelps for a lifesaving thrombectomy. This requires excellent communication between the two hospitals. The end result is an evidenced based advanced stroke team. I am so proud of both of our hospitals for providing the best-in-class service for all stroke patients.”

In addition, Phelps Hospital received the AHA’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Advanced Therapy award by meeting specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment to remove the clot causing the stroke as part of their thrombectomy center.

And both Phelps and Northern Westchester hospitals also received the AHA’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll™ award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.