Phelps Hospital’s Virtual Ball Honors Phelps Family of Healthcare Heroes

Phelps Hospital’s annual Champagne Ball was held via Zoom and raised more than $325,000 in support of the hospital’s services for the community.

As challenging as this year has been, there was much to celebrate, including the appointment of Eileen Egan, RN, JD as Executive Director of the hospital and the just recently announced attainment of Magnet® Status. Phelps is one of only 500 hospitals, representing approximately 8%, to achieve Magnet Status by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

The digital version of the event allowed guests to celebrate and toast the Healthcare Heroes of Phelps Hospital from the safety of their homes. Many attendees added to the festive affair, by donning Ball-worthy attire of gowns and tuxedos. Ball Co-Chairs were Rosemary & Kevin Plunkett and Ingrid & Jack Hershman, MD.

This year’s Fund-a-Cause will establish the “People Caring for People Education Fund,” a direct investment in the talented, dedicated Phelps team members that will provide them with continuing education and training. The Fund-a-Cause will be generously matched up to $100,000 thanks to the generosity of the Phelps Auxiliary.

For more information about Phelps’ special events or other ways to support the Hospital, contact Jill Scibilia at 914-366-3106 or jscibilia@northwell.edu or visit www.phelpsgiving.org.