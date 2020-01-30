Phelps Hospitalist Felipe Castorena, MD, Honored with Humanitarian Award

Phelps Hospitalist Felipe Castorena, MD, has been recognized for his volunteer work in underserved communities with the Humanitarian Award at the Northwell Health Hospitalist Medicine Academic Summit.

Dr. Castorena, of Manhattan, traveled to the Dominican Republic with the Dr. Almanzar Foundation. The Foundation helps the underserved by providing medical care ranging from vaccine administration to medical check-ups and surgeries.

Dr. Castorena was nominated by fellow hospitalist Falguni Kalra, MD, and was selected as the award recipient by the Northwell Health service line.

Dr. Falguni Kalra, Adult Hospitalist Medical Co-Director with Dr. Vivek Ventakatkrishnan, Dr. Castorena’s supervisors said, “Dr. Castorena takes pride in taking care of patients in any country and in any place, under any circumstance! He reflects a ‘true humanitarian’.”

Dr. Castorena obtained his medical degree from the Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara School of Medicine in Mexico as well as through a pre-internship at New York Medical College at Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island. He completed his internal medicine residency at Mount Sinai Queens Hospital Center and joined Phelps in 2017.