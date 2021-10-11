Phelps Hospital to Host 34th Annual Champagne Ball Virtually on October 22

Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health will host its 34th annual Champagne Ball Friday, October 22 – this year virtually. The hospital’s largest annual fundraiser, the evening will celebrate longtime supporter Thomas E. Hales, a noted and respected business leader, philanthropist and dear friend to Phelps, with a special posthumous tribute.

A Westchester native, Hales was highly regarded as the leader of Union State Bank. Under his direction, the bank grew from $23 million to more than $3 billion in assets. Hales and his wife, Alice Marie, were also compassionate philanthropists who contributed to numerous organizations, including major support for the Thomas E. and Alice M. Hales Endoscopy Unit and the Alice Marie and Thomas E. Hales Pediatric Treatment Area of the Emergency Department at Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health.

“We honor and remember Thomas Hales, who, through a lifetime of generosity, touched and transformed countless lives, including many in our own backyard,” said Phelps Executive Director Eileen Egan, RN, Esq. “We are so grateful to the Hales family for joining our virtual celebration and sharing in these wonderful memories.”

Hales received numerous awards in his lifetime including the prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honor, the Boys and Girls Clubs of New Rochelle’s Corporate Citizen Award as well as recognition from many nonprofits and community organizations.

Egan continued, “While we were looking forward to bringing everyone together in person to celebrate Mr. Hales, our highest priority is the safety and health of our supporters, community members and employees. We have a virtual program planned with touching tributes, including a film to honor Mr. Hales, music and our signature champagne toast.”

In addition to enjoying a musical performance from Carol and Ray Arrucci of the Cortlandt School of Performing Arts, attendees will toast Phelps’ legacy of healing with provided Champagne Toast at Home kits featuring premium champagne and a spread of savory and sweet items designed by Sleepy Hollow Country Club and Best Wine Purveyors.

The 34th annual Champagne Ball honorary chair is Alice Marie Hales with event co-chairs Lianne Hales Dugan and Sean F.X. Dugan; Ingrid and Jack Hershman, MD; and Rosemary and Kevin Plunkett. Committee members include Lynne Allan; Tobe Banc, MD; Eileen Egan, RN, Esq.; Allison Hales Gheen; Katherine Mackie; John Manuele; Melissa Melvin and Debra Perlo.

Individual tickets for Phelps’ Champagne Ball begin at $500. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For information or to register, contact Marissa Coratti at 914-366-3104, email mcoratti@northwell.edu or visit www.phelpsgiving.org/champagne-ball.