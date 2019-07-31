Phelps Hospital Receives Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation

Phelps Hospital’s Emergency Department achieved Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA), from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) with support from the Gary and Mary West Health Institute and John A. Hartford Foundation. The accreditation process was led by Narissa Joyner, MD, Alayna Davis, RN, and a team of interdisciplinary leaders at Phelps, a part of the Northwell Health System.

The GEDA program is a voluntary program that recognizes emergency departments that provide noteworthy and outstanding care for older adults. It uses a three level system similar to that of trauma center designations. The American College of Emergency Physicians, Society of Academic Emergency Medicine, Emergency Nurses Association and American Geriatrics Society developed a set of guidelines in 2014 that includes adding geriatric-friendly equipment to specialized staff for routine screenings.

Barry Geller, MD, Chairman, Emergency Medicine at Phelps, said, “The Phelps’ Emergency Department Geriatric accreditation marks the culmination of many years of planning and preparation. Through interdisciplinary collaboration, the Department has enacted many geriatric friendly initiatives which have resulted in a higher level of care for our geriatric population.” Dr. Geller went on to say, “We are proud to offer cutting edge innovation to better treat this vulnerable segment of our population. We look forward to continuing and elevating our commitment to the geriatric community we serve.”

Phelps Hospital President and CEO, Daniel Blum, spoke of how Phelps continues to strive to be a community hospital that provides one of the broadest ranges of hospital services in Westchester County. “Caring for the community is at the heart of what Phelps does. Patients benefit from distinguished physicians, many of whom are pioneers in their field, offering the most advanced procedures using the latest technology. This accreditation further demonstrates our commitment to the entire community.”