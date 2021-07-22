Phelps Hospital Receives 2021 Emergency Nurses Association Lantern Award

Annual award highlights exceptional and innovative performance in emergency care

Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health has been recognized by the Emergency Nurses Association with a 2021 Lantern Award for demonstrating exceptional and innovative performance in leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research. Phelps’ emergency department is one of only 33 in the U.S. to receive the distinction.

Consisting of more than 50,000 members worldwide, the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) is the premier professional nursing organization dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing. The ENA Lantern Award showcases an emergency department’s accomplishments in incorporating evidence-based practice and innovation into emergency care – a visible symbol of Phelps’ commitment to quality, safety and a healthy work environment.

“The Lantern Award designation is a reflection of the excellent care and compassion provided by our emergency department staff,” said Mary McDermott, Senior Vice President, Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health. “I could not be more proud of this deserving group and their commitment to care, especially in light of a global pandemic. This is truly a beacon of light following a very difficult year.”

Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health’s 33-bed emergency department provides care to more than 24,000 patients annually. On Oct. 14, 2020, the hospital was presented with the prestigious Magnet® Designation, the gold standard for nursing excellence, awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

“Upon receiving the Magnet® Designation, our emergency department felt it was their turn to shine by applying for the esteemed ENA Lantern Award,” McDermott added. “We were eager to highlight our commitment to fostering a healthy, supportive work environment focused on patient satisfaction, quality patient outcomes, professional development and innovative evidence-based solutions – all accomplished by utilizing interprofessional teamwork and collaboration.”

One example of the hospital’s commitment to supporting and cultivating its staff is Nursing Promise, a program providing financial assistance for Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health employees seeking a bachelor’s degree in nursing. More than 80 percent of Phelps’ nurses have bachelor’s degrees thanks to the program, which is funded entirely by donor support.

