Phelps Hospital Promotes Wellness, Food Access with FARMacy Garden 

Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health is offering employees a welcome respite during difficult times with their volunteer-run FARMacy garden. The hospital-wide gardening initiative, which invites staff to grow produce for patients who are food insecure, aims to promote wellness and community building through education as well as access to healthy foods and healing spaces.

Phelps’ FARMacy initiative helps employees experience the rewards of gardening – learning new skills and stress management while adding balance to their day with fresh air and physical activity. Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the number of volunteers in the health garden has tripled.

Using fresh ingredients harvested from the garden, Phelps’ own Michelin-star Chef Andrew Cain prepares meals to serve patients in the hospital who are food insecure. Accompanied by nutrition information and recipes, the thoughtfully crafted meals are part of Northwell Health’s commitment to redefining what food in health care can be by fostering wellness and improving patient health through good nutrition.

