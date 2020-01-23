Phelps Hospital Appoints New Emergency Department Assistant Nurse Manager

Phelps Hospital has appointed Greenburgh resident, Donisha Sledge BSN, RN, as Assistant Nurse Manager of the Emergency Department. Donisha earned her BSN at Western Governors University and then enrolled in Capella University for her MSN.

Prior to joining Phelps in 2018, Donisha worked at White Plains Hospital for sixteen years in a step down unit and later, in the Emergency Department. From her experience in the Emergency Department, Donisha learned how to multitask, manage competing priorities, and deliver superior patient care. Between 2016 and 2018, as a nurse in the Emergency Department at Montefiore, she gathered valuable lessons on healthcare disparities and the impact on urban communities.

Mary McDermott, Senior VP of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer said, “We are thrilled that Donisha has joined the Phelps team, and look forward to her positive impact on the processes and outcomes in our Emergency Room. Her energy and enthusiasm to be in a leadership role is evident as is her passion for professional nursing practice. Donisha will have the opportunity to master skills that she already put into practice in several of her previous nursing roles. Donisha is the first Assistant Nurse Manager that Phelps has hired and is the perfect candidate!”

Donisha said, “It has been a pleasure working for Phelps and the Northwell Health organization. The leadership team at Phelps has been supportive of my passion for nursing and has encouraged me to take on more responsibilities on my unit. I am excited about my new role in nursing leadership and look forward to the challenge ahead of me. I am committed to doing what is best for the patients, staff and the Northwell Organization.”