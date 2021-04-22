Phelps Hospital Northwell Health’s Food, Wine & Beer Fest Event Returns Virtually

Phelps Hospital, a part of Northwell Health, will host its Annual Food, Wine & Beer Fest, Sunday, April 25, virtually on Zoom. A benefit for Phelps Hospital FARMacy and Wellness program, participants will have the opportunity to sample and enjoy delectable food—all from the safety of their homes. This year, each participant will once again receive a beautifully crafted and locally-sourced Bento Box that includes tasting portions of seasonal fare prepared by Phelps’ own Michelin-star Chef Andrew Cain. Participants will also enjoy a selection of wines and local craft beer. Phelps staff will distribute Bento Boxes at the James House Historic mansion (on the Phelps campus) on Sunday from 12:00pm to 3:30 pm. The event will also be broadcasted from the James House with Phelps Executive Director, Eileen Egan in the early evening.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of employees who volunteer in our Employee Health garden has tripled,” says Jill Scibilia, Vice President, Development, Phelps Hospital. “The food they harvest from the garden goes to serve people [patients] in the hospital who are food insecure.”

As things slowly regain a sense of normalcy from COVID-19, Eileen Egan says, “To be recognized [and] acknowledged by the community really serves to, I think, encourage and motivate the staff. The community has always been supportive, even before the pandemic, [so] to have that constant support, it means so much to all of us.”

Proceeds will support our FARMacy program, our campus-wide gardening initiative. Phelps FARMacy is a hospital-wide gardening initiative to promote wellness and community-building through education and access to healthy foods and healing spaces. Phelps is proud to foster wellness and improve health through this program and its growing series of gardens. Your participation will be a tribute to the Phelps Hospital team and their tireless dedication to our mission of improving the health of the community we serve.

More information and to make reservations please visit phelpsgiving.org/food-wine-and-beer-fest.