Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health’s 17th Golf Classic Raises over $175,000

Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health recently welcomed golfers from across the region for the 17th Phelps Golf Classic at Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Sleepy Hollow. The sold-out event raised more than $175,000 for the nonprofit, acute care community hospital, becoming the most successful golf outing in the organization’s history.

Founded in 2003 by former Phelps board member and 2021 posthumous honoree Bill Melvin, the Golf Classic has raised more than $2 million for the hospital since its inception. A portion of this year’s proceeds will support Phelps’ Department of Hyperbaric Medicine, which specializes in hyperbaric oxygen therapy — a unique and effective solution for hard-to-treat health problems.

Accommodating up to 12 adults at a time, the state-of-the-art hyperbaric chamber at Phelps is the largest model in the northeastern United States. The chamber was championed and funded by Melvin and his wife, Ellen, following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks to help numerous burn victims and first responders recover, saving many lives.

“This year’s Golf Classic was not only the most successful to date, it was also our first in-person event since the pandemic began,” said Phelps Executive Director Eileen Egan, RN, Esq. “What made the day even more meaningful was that we were able to celebrate the life of a great philanthropist and tireless supporter, Bill Melvin. As someone with a strong passion for golf, he was the founder and driving force behind this event. We honored Bill’s legacy in a place he knew and loved well — the phenomenal Sleepy Hollow Country Club, where he was a member for over 50 years.”

The 17th Phelps Golf Classic Committee was chaired by John Robbins, MD with members Jim Casey, Tracy Feiertag, Jim Goldsmith, Paul Mazzilli, Melissa Melvin and Owen J. O’Neill, MD, MPH.