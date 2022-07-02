Phelps Hospital Elects Kevin J. Plunkett as Community Board Chair

The Phelps Hospital Community Board has elected Kevin J. Plunkett, of Tarrytown, as its new chair. In this role, Mr. Plunkett will lead the community board as it represents the viewpoint and perspective of the community while serving as ambassadors-at-large for Phelps. Joining him as officers are former board chair Kenneth Taber and Alfred “Fred” Mascia, as vice chairs. Loretta London will serve as Secretary. All will serve two-year terms.

Mr. Plunkett has served on the Phelps Community Board for four years. He recently co-chaired Phelps Champagne Ball in October 2021, which set a new fundraising record and raised funds to construct the new Thomas E. and Alice Marie Hales Caregivers Center.

“Kevin is not only a talented legal mind, but he is also a genuine individual who loves his community,” said Eileen Egan, executive director at Phelps Hospital. “Kevin has worked tirelessly to help Phelps improve its ability to meet the needs of our patients. I am confident his stewardship and strategic advice will improve the synergy of both the community and hospital’s long-term goals and objectives.”

Mr. Plunkett has been a leader in the legal community, in government and in health care for more than 40 years. Currently, he is the director of strategic initiatives for the Simone Development Companies, a full-service real estate investment company in the tri-state area. He served eight years as deputy county executive, the COO of Westchester County. His diverse experience, broad perspective and community insight will help him represent Phelps in the community and serve as a key advisor to Phelps leadership. Mr. Plunkett has worked in Westchester County and in New York City at both international and regional law firms. He also served as an assistant district attorney in Westchester County.

These officers began their terms in May for a two-year term. For more information on Phelps Hospital, visit https://phelps.northwell.edu/about-us.