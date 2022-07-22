Phelps Hospital Appoints New Chief of Nursing

Phelps Hospital, part of Northwell Health, announced today that Amy Matthews, MSN, RN, NE-BC, has been named as chief nursing officer. In her role, Matthews will play a key role in supporting the ongoing success of all inpatient and outpatient care services that employ nursing staff and will be an integral part of Phelps’ strategic planning. Accountable for more than 500 employees, who achieved Magnet Recognition status from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for nursing excellence, Ms. Matthews has administrative oversight for the hospitals operational and service excellence mandates.

“Phelps hospital has an outstanding level of nursing excellence and services, and we are lucky to have someone of Amy’s caliber join our executive staff and continue that tradition,” said Eileen Egan, RN, Esq, executive director of Phelps. “Amy will lead a talented nursing staff, who are committed to providing the highest quality care. I know the entire hospital staff and our patients welcome her. She is a perfect fit.”

Matthews has an impressive tenure at Northwell that includes holding several clinical and non-clinical leadership roles since 2013. Most recently, Amy served as the senior director of customer and patient experience at Lenox Hill Hospital, Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital and Lenox Health Greenwich Village. Before that, she was the senior director of cardiology and maternal child health at Lenox Hill Hospital. In these positions, she was responsible for leading the strategic and operational functions of the departments

“I look forward to continuing the excellent standard of care that Phelps and all Northwell Health hospitals provide to their patients and local communities,” said Matthews. “This position perfectly dovetails with my capabilities and interests. It’s an exciting opportunity and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Matthews earned her Master of Science in Nursing Administration from the University of South Alabama and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Utah. She is also Nurse Executive NE-BC certified.

Matthews participated in Northwell’s ALEAD and High Potential Development Program. She was also awarded Northwell’s Regional President’s Award for Teamwork in 2018 and led the Northwell clinical delegation team that was sent to Intermountain Health System in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. The successful clinical mission not only supported the clinical care provided to countless COVID patients, but it also strengthened our strategic partnership with Intermountain.