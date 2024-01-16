Phelps Appoints Jessica Cooper Foltin Chief of Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Hospital-based Pediatrics

Jessica Cooper Foltin, MD, FAAP, who has more than 25 years of expertise in caring for children in hospital and emergency settings, has been appointed chief of pediatric emergency medicine and hospital-based pediatrics at Phelps Hospital.

In her new position, Dr. Foltin will direct the development of new standards of pediatric practice and care, launch a high-tech pediatric simulation education program and implement a system to continuously evaluate, monitor and improve the quality of care and services provided to children at Phelps.

Prior to joining Phelps Hospital, Dr. Foltin spent more than 20 years at NYU Langone Medical Center, including 10 years as the director of pediatric emergency and transport. While there, she developed a multi-disciplinary simulation program for the pediatric emergency department, organized the interfacility pediatric transport program, and reduced pediatric CT scan radiation exposure by prioritizing alternative imaging, such as ultrasound or MRI, whenever possible. In addition, Dr. Foltin was associate professor of pediatrics and emergency medicine at the NYU School of Medicine.

From 1996 to 2002, Dr. Foltin served as the director of pediatric emergency medicine at the Beth Israel Medical Center, as well as an assistant professor of pediatrics and emergency medicine at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, N.Y. She began her career with a pediatric internship and residency at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York and completed a fellowship in pediatric emergency medicine at the Montefiore Hospital of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

“The addition of Dr. Foltin to the Phelps Hospital’s emergency department is an incredible asset for us,” said Mazen Khalifeh, M.D., MBA, FAAP, chair department of pediatrics at Phelps Hospital. “Her experience in pediatric emergency medicine will further enhance the excellent and prompt care our robust team of emergency doctors provide to the children in our community.”

Dr. Foltin earned her medical degree from the New York University School of Medicine. She completed her undergraduate degree in biology at Brown University, where she was elected to the Sigma Xi Scientific Research Honor Society. She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and is board-certified in pediatrics and pediatric emergency medicine.