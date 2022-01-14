Perfect Valentine’s Day Options for All

There is always a lot of pressure to set the stage for a perfect Valentine’s Day celebration. Whether you plan on having a romantic night out with that special someone, or enjoying the company of family and friends, you will find some great options here. Make sure to plan ahead as Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday this year when many restaurants are closed.

Splurge

Apropos: Located at the Abbey Inn overlooking the Hudson River, this is the perfect spot for an over-the-top Valentine’s Day celebration. The restaurant has adjusted its hours and will be open throughout the Valentine’s Day weekend and are offering a deluxe prefix four course menu. Make the celebration even more memorable and book a night at the inn and enjoy homemade chocolates, roses, and Prosecco.

aproposrestaurant.com

900 Fort Hill Road, Peekskill

Augie’s: This decades-old steak house with a festive vibe offers a classic menu with special Valentine’s Day additions in the dining room, or if you’re in the mood for something a bit more casual, choose the heated patio.

augiesprimecut.com

3436 Lexington Avenue, Mohegan Lake

Dive Oyster House: This newcomer to town presents its diners with a menu filled with oysters and fresh seasonal seafood. Come early and grab a specially crafted cocktail at the beautiful ocean inspired bar.

diveoysterhouse.com

1201 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor

Hudson Prime: With a mix of old school steakhouse dishes and some modern-day touches, along with a rose for each couple, this beautiful dining room with scenic river views makes for the perfect romantic setting.

hudsonprimesteakhouse.com

5 North Buckhout St., Irvington

Ocean House: This restaurant prides itself on exceptional service and hospitality so sit back and enjoy being taken care of in the cozy dining room while enjoying the freshest and tastiest New England style seafood around.

oceanhouseoysterbar.com

49 N. Riverside Ave., Croton-on-Hudson

Romantic

Fin and Brew: Featuring fresh seafood and American comfort food along with an extensive local beer list, and water views from every table, this newly reopened restaurant is a prime location for a romantic evening.

finandbrew.com

5 John Walsh Blvd., Peekskill

Harvest on Hudson: Occupying a gorgeous portion of the waterfront in Hastings and offering an extensive menu of Italian inspired dishes, this is a romantic setting for a memorable night out.

harvesthudson.com

1 River St., Hastings

Peter Pratt’s Inn: If you are looking for a romantic fireside evening, this farm to table restaurant set in a cozy old Inn filled with history, charm, and delicious food, is the perfect setting.

peterprattsinn.com

673 Croton Heights Road, Yorktown Heights

Red Hat on the River: This French-American bistro offers spectacular sunset views over the Hudson, consistently delicious food, attentive service and the perfect cocktail or glass of wine.

redhatontheriver.com

1 Bridge St., Irvington

Celebrating with Family

Melike: Authentic Turkish Cuisine with everything made from the freshest ingredients and prepared by hand daily, make this a flavorful dining experience that the whole family will enjoy.

melikeossining.com

121 Main St., Ossining

140 Grand: A menu that focuses on in-house smoked BBQ, classic comfort food and an extensive kid’s menu, along with plenty of craft beer, make this a great local spot to celebrate with family.

140grand.com

140 Grand St., Croton-on-Hudson

River City Grill: Offering a classic Italian-America menu inspired by home cooked traditional family meals, and the kid’s menu almost as extensive as the regular menu, everyone will enjoy a meal out here.

rivercitygrille.com

6 South Broadway, Irvington

Horsefeathers: With their over-the-top holiday decorations and serving up at least 100 different menu items daily, this warm and welcoming restaurant makes for a great place to celebrate with the whole family.

horsefeathersny.com

94 North Broadway, Tarrytown

Terra Rustica: This modern Italian restaurant, with its large, heated patio, specializes in family friendly service in a festive environment. The menu goes on for days, and daily specials, vegan and gluten free options and a great kid’s menu are also offered.

Terrarusticaristorante.com

550 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor

Celebrating with Friends

Croton Tapsmith: This taproom will wow you with its selection of beer and wine from the Hudson Valley, so grab some friends and get ready to enjoy some locally produced libations with beer and wine specials all night.

crotontapsmith.com

129 Grand St., Croton-on-Hudson

Gleason’s: Offering an excellent selection of shareable apps, entrees and pizza, seasonal cocktails, live music, and weekly trivia night, this makes a great place to celebrate with the crew.

gleasonspeekskill.com

911 South St. Peekskill

Iron Vine: With a menu filled with delicious Latin inspired sharable tapas and great cocktails, this is a great option for a night of celebrating with friends.

ironvine-peekskill.com

992 Main St., Peekskill

J.P. Doyle’s: If you are looking for classic belly warming pub fair and a great spirit, beer, and wine list, this the perfect option for you. And don’t forget about their outdoor beer garden, which is open weather permitting.

jpdoyles.com

48 Beekman Ave., Sleepy Hollow

My Second House: Who doesn’t love delicious food and tequila? With extensive mojito, margarita, and sangria options along with an exhaustive list of tequilas and mezcals and delicious, creative Latin inspired menu, you can’t go wrong here.

mysecondhouserestaurant.com

2141 Crompond Road, Cortlandt Manor

Whiskey River: As the name suggests, get ready for an extensive whiskey menu along with crafty cocktails, beer and a small eclectic food menu that changes frequently. There is something sure to please every palate in this inviting and friendly atmosphere.

whiskeyriverny.com

38 North Division St, Peekskill