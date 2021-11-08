Peekskill Turkey Trot: 1-Mile Family Fun Run to Benefit the Hungry and Homeless  

Ready? Set? Go! On Saturday, Nov. 20, residents of Peekskill and Westchester will be lacing up their sneakers and showing their community spirit to help a great cause.

Peekskill’s Turkey Trot is back, in what promises to be a fun-filled event to help ensure this Thanksgiving is a bountiful one for all.

Hosted by CHHOP (Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill), a non-profit organization based in Northern Westchester, all are welcome to participate in the 1-mile fun run — individuals, families, couples, friends, and groups. Participants (costumes optional) will meet at the Gazebo in downtown Peekskill for check-in that begins at 8 a.m., followed by a run on a clearly-marked 1-mile route through the city.

***

As a registration “fee,” participants are asked to bring a frozen turkey. The turkeys will be collected, for later distribution at the end of the race to individuals who could truly benefit from such a donation.

“What better time than Thanksgiving to call upon the goodwill of the community to help those facing food insecurity?” says Cynthia Knox, Esq., CEO of CHHOP. “Everybody should be able to share in the bounty of the season and have access to healthy food year round. Fred’s Pantry, one of CHHOP’s flagship programs, is committed to making that happen, distributing wholesome foods to approximately 1,300 clients each week.”

***

CHHOP anticipates distributing 300 turkeys to area residents, including those purchased from Feeding Westchester, and those donated by Turkey Trot participants. Opening remarks will be made by Westchester dignitaries including State Senator Pete Harckham, County Executive George Latimer, Deputy Mayor Vivian McKenzie, County Legislator Colin Smith, and Peekskill business executive Louie Lanza.

Says Mr. Latimer, “I am proud to be associated with an event like the Turkey Trot, where local businesses and residents can unite to support CHHOP’s worthy cause — to provide much-needed food to our fellow Westchester residents. In a county such as ours, and during times like these, we all need to step up and do what we can to help those who are experiencing hunger and homelessness.”

***

It’s a sentiment echoed by Senator Harckham, who adds, “The Hudson Valley is a very special place, and events like the Turkey Trot help strengthen the community and demonstrate how we care for so many of our neighbors in need of kindness, to ensure that families can enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner.”

A post-race party will continue under the gazebo, where participants can enjoy refreshments supplied by the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce and The Central — a new business operated by Lanza, John Sharp and Chappy Manzer, soon to open at the Peekskill Metro North train station.

Prizes will be awarded for Biggest/Heaviest Turkey, Best Costume, Largest Group, Funniest Costume and Most Enthusiastic.

For registration and more information > chhop.org/turkeytrot

River Journal North is proud to be Official Media Sponsor of the 2021 Peekskill Turkey Trot.

AT A GLANCE

What > 2021 Peekskill Turkey Trot To benefit the hungry and homeless of Peekskill

When > Saturday, Nov. 20

Where > Gazebo in Downtown Peekskill

Time > 8:30 a.m. check-in/registration; 9 a.m. race

Note > Costumes encouraged!

Fee > A frozen turkey!

Squash Out Food Insecurity/Root Out Hunger

In keeping with its mission to make nutritious food available to all, CHHOP encourages Turkey Trot race participants and everyone who’s interested to donate healthy food — such as squash, sweet potatoes, beets and other root vegetables — that can be distributed along with the turkeys at the event.

Items can be purchased at the Peekskill Farmers Market (16 S. Division St.), and can be dropped off November 15-19 at the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce (1 S. Division St.), or brought to the Turkey Trot on Nov. 20.