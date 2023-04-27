Topping last year’s successful event, the Peekskill Rotary 6th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival & Plant Sale aims to be its biggest and best yet. They’ve added live music and dance, and expanded to 70 craft vendors, 33 raffle prizes, 12 food trucks, and continued the children’s events such as flower pot painting, arts & crafts, games, bouncy slides.

Held Saturday, May 6th from 10 am – 5 pm, rain or shine, at the Peekskill Riverfront Green, the event and parking are free. Riverfront Green is just steps from the Peekskill Train Station for those who prefer coming by train. Sponsored by the Peekskill Rotary, you can come and meet student volunteers and community members who believe in giving back to make the world a better place, part of the reason why Peekskill earned the moniker “Peekskill is a Friendly Town”.

Highlights include the plant sale, timed to be perfect for planting, and gift giving for Mother’s Day. The 33 raffle prizes are so varied, you’ll find something you’d like to win. Maybe you just want to stop by, grab something to eat, catch some music.

The food trucks coming are:

American Dogs

Crazy Taco Mex

DJ’s Fish Fry

Gaetanos

Homestyle Deserts Bakery

Knot of the World Pretzel

Mobile Pie Truck

Mr. Softee

Poke Motion

Three Little Pigs

Wanna Empanada

Wrappers Delight

If you want to continue after 5 pm , there will be a pub crawl. The participating restaurants and bars are asked to come up with something cherry. In its first year, plans are to award the establishment with the best cherry whatever. Future years may expand to a restaurant week in Peekskill with the same idea, including cherry pie, cherry ice cream, cherry jubilee, cherry cobbler, etc.

All proceeds from the Festival go back to the local community and to international projects through Rotary International.

See www.peekskillrotary.com for more information.