Peekskill Cherry Blossom Festival Blooms on May 4 

Every spring, Peekskill Riverfront Green Park blossoms in living Technicolor, thanks to the gift of 100 Cherry Trees planted there to commemorate Rotary Club of Peekskill’s 100th Anniversary on October 1, 2019.

This year’s 7th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival and Plant Sale will be held on Saturday, May 4, from 10 am – 5 pm, rain or shine. The Plant Sale is timed perfectly for Mother’s Day (May 12) gift-giving and for planting. The free Festival is festooned with food trucks, craft vendors, raffles, and children’s activities that include flower pot painting, arts & crafts, games, bouncy slides, and more. Sponsored by Peekskill Rotary, all proceeds are invested by Rotary in the local community and to international projects through Rotary International.

The idea of gifting 100 Cherry Trees started in 2014, with a goal of planting 20 per year, so that for Peekskill Rotary Club’s 100th Anniversary on October 1, 2019, there would be 100 trees at the Riverfront. The Club sought approval for the donation from the Peekskill City Council in a letter stating, “We want to share our success with the City we call home by making a lasting contribution to the revitalization of the riverfront as we move towards Rotary’s next century of service to Peekskill.” The gift, valued at $80,000, was formally accepted by the Council on May 23, 2016.

Placement of the trees was carefully orchestrated. They were planted to not block the views of the Hudson River, and also for train commuters to see. You will find them starting behind the Lincoln Depot, along the train line, and on the trail toward China Pier, where the last of the 100 trees can be seen.

Through his company Manzer’s Landscape & Design, Rotarian Chappy Manzer purchased, planted, and watered the trees for the Club at a greatly reduced cost. He chose two varieties of Cherry Trees: Yoshina and Kwanzan. Also known as the Japanese flowering cherry, Yoshina has a vibrant display of white-pink blossoms. Kwanzan cherry has deep pink double-blossoms and stunning leaves that change colors throughout the seasons. The two types are responsible for the spectacular Cherry Blossoming show each spring in Washington, D.C.

For more information on the Cherry Blossom Festival or Rotary Club of Peekskill, visit peekskillrotary.com.

Rotary Club’s Motto is ‘Service Above Self’

The Cherry Blossom Festival is designed to be a major Rotary fundraiser, as well as to provide a free event for the community. Along with the Fall Festival, and a Golf Outing co-sponsored with the Hope for Youth Foundation, they are the three primary ways the Club raises funds that benefit local and international causes.

Since the Peekskill Rotary Club’s founding in 1919, providing funds for grant-worthy causes has been Job One. It is an all-volunteer organization of about 90 members, currently led by Richard Swann as President. Some of the ongoing projects supported by Peekskill Rotary are …

Educational – Peekskill Rotary grants several scholarships to college, camps, and leadership programs, ranging from music to vocational education to first generation Americans, and more. The Literacy Lovers project has donated over 35,000 books to Peekskill children and to local libraries.

Food Grants – Caring for the Hungry Homeless of Peekskill (CHHOP) has received weekly meals prepared and served by Rotarians for many years. During the pandemic, with the help of grants, local restaurants kept their doors open to provide food to first responders and to Peekskill residents. Through its support of CHHOP and Food Bank of Westchester, Rotary granted over $50,000 in 2021 alone.

Charities – Veterans, Cancer Support, Drug Prevention and Rehabilitation, Alzheimer’s Association, Autism Help, Salvation Army, and many other local and international organizations have benefited from grants from the Peekskill Rotary Foundation. Eradicating Polio, an international project, continues to be supported by the club.

Other Projects – The goal of donating 100 pints of blood (started by then-President Don Rizzo) continues, with over 200 pints reached in early 2024. Low-energy-use light bulbs have been given away free to replace less-efficient bulbs, an idea supported by Vinod Chitkara. In 2022, a mobile mammogram unit was set up to be used at no cost, a suggestion started and implemented by Luis Segarra.

Past Permanent Gifts – In addition to the 100 Cherry Trees planted at the Riverfront, the Peekskill Rotary has donated the VA Healing Garden in Montrose, Rotary Walk at NewYork Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Rotary Knolls shelter in Depew Park, and the 9/11 Monument at the Riverfront.

[14pt caption > Cherry Tree Riverfront]

The first 40 of 100 cherry trees donated by Peekskill Rotary were planted on June 4, 2016, at Riverfront Green



[14pt caption > Big Cherry Tree]

All proceeds from the Festival benefit local and international projects

[credit] Photo > Steven Mones

[14pt caption > Chappy]

Rotarian Chappy Manzer purchased, planted, and watered the trees for the Club at greatly reduced cost

Peekskill Rotary Club President Richard Swann (left) with Rotarian Dean DiPierro