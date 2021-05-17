Ossining Innovates! + WEDC Launch Cohort 3 of Inclusive Entrepreneurship Accelerator

Have you been seriously considering starting your own business or non-profit? Or have you already begun the process but aren’t sure how to proceed? Then Ossining Innovates! Inclusive Entrepreneurship Accelerator might be the perfect place for you. This program provides you with the entrepreneurship skills and mindset that will help you succeed on this journey.

The Inclusive Entrepreneurship Accelerator is an expression of Ossining Innovates! core beliefs about inclusive entrepreneurship: entrepreneurship creates opportunity, everyone, no matter one’s socioeconomic circumstances, race, age or gender, is entitled to the opportunity to learn entrepreneurship skills, design their own future and leave their impact on the world.

Launched amidst the Covid-19 crisis, their first class of entrepreneurs began on April 13, 2020. Ossining Innovates! has created a welcoming, yet rigorous space for budding entrepreneurs and those looking to re-imagine their business to learn, grow and move their dreams forward. The accelerator is fully virtual in 2021.

The free, year-long program includes 20 weeks of virtual entrepreneurship training (Thursday evenings 6-9pm) as well as coaching, mentoring, and community support.

Design your future. Join a supportive community who want you to succeed.

Learn more at ossininginnovates.com

Fill out an application soon as seats are limited

Info Session: May 20, 2021 at 7:00pm

Cohort Launch Date: June 17, 2021