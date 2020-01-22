Ossining Businesses Launch New Alliance and Announce a Public Design Competition

The Ossining Business Alliance (OBA) was formed by a core group of village brick and mortar businesses with a shared vision to cultivate a supportive business community by providing a forum for open communication and formalized collaboration.

The OBA is introducing themselves to the community with an invitation to submit artwork for a tee shirt design competition. They are looking for an image that exemplifies Ossining? The winning design will be integrated into a logo that showcases Ossining as a premier destination. Initially the design will be displayed on tee shirts available for purchase at all OBA businesses, and ultimately form a line of promotional items that help brand Ossining.

On the heels of the inaugural Big-OSS BBQ, several of the participating vendors came together to explore how to achieve greater success by sharing experiences and actively supporting each other. It could be as simple as navigating the nuances of County event permits, or finding an effective means of communicating with local leaders to affect change that better supports local business initiatives.

Elmer Oliveros, of Brothers Fish & Chips commented, “We work hard to find creative ways to bring people into our restaurant. Cross-promotions with OBA members can attract new customers, and support another local business.”

Peter Murdock of Cravin’ Jamaican said, “Learning from each other, and helping each other succeed is how we can all grow and make Ossining a better place to own a business.”

The OBA will be hosting a meet and greet at Sing Sing Kill Brewery on April 28th, to invite fellow Ossining business owners interested in considering becoming members. The design competition winner will be announced at this event. The winner will be awarded a prize package with a first printing of the Ossining tee shirt, plus offerings from all of the OBA businesses.

For information on how to submit an original design, go to: https://forms.gle/Z8Q1iAmS13aduuRn7.

The deadline for submission is March 31st. Any questions can be directed to ossiningbusinessalliance@gmail.com.

The OBA founding members are Aji Limo Peruvian Cuisine, Brothers Fish & Chips, Cravin’ Jamaican Cuisine, First Village Coffee, Good Choice Kitchen Vegan Café & Culinary Center, Melike Turkish Cuisine and Sing Sing Kill Brewery.